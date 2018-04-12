ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old woman has died from her injuries suffered during a violent robbery attempt in Alameda last week, police said.
Alameda police said the woman and a 28-year-old man were both found suffering from head injuries last Friday night after officers responded to reports of a fight in front of a restaurant on the 1900 block of Webster. St.
Investigators determined the injuries to the two victims happened during a robbery attempt. An unknown number of suspects fled before officers arrived. No suspect description was available.
While the male victim was treated at a hospital and released, police said the woman suffered serious traumatic injuries and died at the hospital on April 10.
“The Alameda Police Department is deeply saddened and outraged by this selfish and vicious crime,” the department said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to the family members of the deceased.”
The department said it has “devoted every available investigative resource exclusively to this case” and is asking for any witnesses to contact the Alameda Police Department at (510) 337-8340, or the anonymous tip line at (510) 337-8450.