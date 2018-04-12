(Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old woman has died from her injuries suffered during a violent robbery attempt in Alameda last week, police said.

Alameda police said the woman and a 28-year-old man were both found suffering from head injuries last Friday night after officers responded to reports of a fight in front of a restaurant on the 1900 block of Webster. St.

Investigators determined the injuries to the two victims happened during a robbery attempt. An unknown number of suspects fled before officers arrived. No suspect description was available.