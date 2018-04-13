PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Friday after his car plunged more than 100 foot off a cliff and crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Highway 1 outside the Devil Slide’s tunnel, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported the accident on Highway 1 between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove at 7:52 a.m. On helicopter video, a man was seen being aided by rescue team members who had repelled down the cliff.

Meanwhile, the heavily damaged car was partially submerged and bobbing in the surf, crashing into the based of the cliff. A Coast Guard helicopter was searching the nearby waters for possibly more victims. It was not immediately known if there were any other passengers in the car.

Rescue teams from San Mateo County, the CHP And the Coast Guard were on the scene.

Authorities advised drivers that the highway had been reduced to one way traffic control due the accident. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.