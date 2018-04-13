PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Friday after his van plunged more than 100 foot off a cliff and crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Highway 1 outside the Devil Slide’s tunnel, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported the accident on Highway 1 between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove at 7:52 a.m. On helicopter video, a man was seen being aided on the rocks by rescue team members who had repelled down the cliff.

The man was pulled up the cliff and appeared not to be seriously injured. He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken by ambulance to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, the heavily damaged van was partially submerged and bobbing in the surf, crashing into the base of the cliff. A Coast Guard helicopter was searching the nearby waters for possibly more victims. It was not immediately known if there were any other passengers in the van.

Rescue teams from San Mateo County, the CHP And the Coast Guard were on the scene.

Authorities advised drivers that the highway had been reduced to one way traffic control due the accident. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.