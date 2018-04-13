OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The driver sought in a hit-and-run accident in Oakland that claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl has surrendered to police, authorities said Friday.

Oakland police said the suspect was being questioned by investigators. No other information was immediately available.

The young girl died following the collision Tuesday night in East Oakland that also injured a 25-year-old woman and two other girls, ages 8 and 10. The driver of the hit-and-run SUV initially fled the scene on foot with the four other occupants of his vehicle.

Officers responded to the intersection of 35th and Paxton avenues just after 9 p.m. and determined that an Infiniti SUV had struck a car containing the woman and the three children. The nature of the relationship between the woman and the girls was not clear.

The three surviving victims are in stable condition, according to police. All four victims are Oakland residents.

“It was horrible … it was a horrible accident,” said witness James Blackwell.

Investigators say that the car’s driver was making a U-turn onto southbound 35th Avenue and was struck by the SUV, which was also heading south. After impact, both vehicles also hit other parked cars nearby.

“It breaks my heart about the little girls and they left without even helping the little girls,” said neighbor Ruby Cardenas, whose car was severely damaged in the crash.

Blackwell said at first neighbors in the area rushed to help the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, who was on the ground and seemed unconscious.

“One of the guys that was in the car, they were resuscitating him and trying to bring him back,” said Blackwell. “And once [a bystander] gave him mouth-to-mouth, he just got up off the ground and ran straight across the street.”

When people realized the woman and girls in the car needed help they rushed toward them. Witnesses said that’s when the hit-and-run driver and four passengers ran away.

