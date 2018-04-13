SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Bay Area-based band Huey Lewis and the News announced Friday that all remaining performances in 2018 are canceled due to the frontman’s hearing loss.

In a tweet posted Friday, Lewis said he lost most of his hearing before a scheduled performance in Dallas more than two months ago.

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018

After visiting doctors in several locations, including the Stanford Ear Institute and the Mayo Clinic, Lewis said doctors believe he has Meniere’s disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Meniere’s disease is a disorder of the inner ear that causes episodes of vertigo, ringing in the ear (tinnitus), along with hearing loss that may become permanent. The disease is considered a chronic condition, but there are treatments that can help relieve symptoms.

“Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us,” Lewis said. “I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

The band was scheduled to make an appearance at the Outside Lands festival in Golden Gate Park this August.