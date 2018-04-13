LIVE COVERAGE: US Launches Air Strikes On Syria
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Syria, Syria Strikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the United States and its allies are prepared for “sustained” response until the Syrian government stops use of chemical weapons.

President Donald Trump says the United States has “launched precision strikes” on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a “combined operation” with France and the United Kingdom is underway.

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”

