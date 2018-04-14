STRIKE ON SYRIA: Continuing Coverage of U.S., Allies Airstrike on SyriaCBS Live Stream
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says two people were killed and at least three others were hurt when flames ripped through a music recording studio.

Fire spokeswoman Amy Bastman says crews found heavy smoke when they responded shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the Universal City area north of downtown.

Bastman says two victims were dead on arrival at a hospital and two others are in grave condition. She says one other person is in fair condition.

Recording Studio Fire

Firefighters battle a deadly blaze at a Los Angeles recording studio. (CBS)

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in less than a half-hour.

Bastman says the fire was in a studio about 50 feet by 75 feet.

The cause is under investigation.

