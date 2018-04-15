MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after they attempted to kidnap a woman and brandished and fired a gun when friends came to her aid, according to Mountain View police.

According to police, at around 2 a.m. on April 14, a woman walking behind a restaurant on the 200 block of Castro Street was approached by two men.

The men tried to physically push the woman into a nearby vehicle, but she fought back, yelling as she did so. One of the suspects then reached into the car and retrieved a handgun.

As the woman and the two men struggled, two other men who were friends of the woman walked up and tried to help her, police said. The suspect who had grabbed the handgun from the car allegedly pointed the gun at one of the woman’s friends before the struggle between the woman and the suspects ended.

The suspects then got into their car and drove away from the scene, firing off several rounds of ammunition as they did.

Mountain View police officers who was responding to the call spotted the suspect vehicle as it was trying to leave the scene and stopped the suspects.

The two male suspects, identified as 29-year-old Guillermo Perez and 19-year-old Walter Ramirez, were arrested and the handgun recovered, according to police.

Early Sunday morning, detectives subsequently executed a search warrant at the men’s home in Menlo Park. Several rounds of additional ammunition and a Taser were recovered at the home.

Police said the investigation into the attempted kidnapping case, including any potential relationship between the victims and the suspects, is ongoing.