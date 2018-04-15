Filed Under:Body, Elementary School, Napa, Napa Police, Suspicious Death

NAPA (CBS SF)–Police in Napa are investigating the  suspicious death of a woman after her dead body was found in the playground of an elementary school Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.  

On Sunday at around 2:47 p.m., Napa police responded to a call about a suspicious circumstance at the Snow Elementary School campus at 1130 Foster Road. Upon arrival, officers found a dead woman on the school’s playground.

napa school death 2 Napa Police Investigate Dead Body Found At Elementary School

Body found at Napa school (Napa Police Dept.)

Police said they confirmed with Napa Valley Unified School District administrators that there was no school function during or immediately before the time the body was found and assured the community there was no current threat to public safety.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed, so no identifying information was released by police.

Police asked that any witnesses or anyone with information about the death contact Detective Garrett Wade at 707-257-9509 or gwade@cityofnapa.org.

