SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP/BCN) — Protests against U.S.-led bombings in Syria were set to continue in Northern California and elsewhere in the country.

The Spring Action 2018 Coalition is holding an antiwar demonstration in Oakland as part of a national effort, organizers said.

The event was slated to begin with a rally at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater at Lake Merritt Boulevard and Fallon Street at 11:30 a.m. Protesters then plan to march from the amphitheater to Oscar Grant Plaza at Fourteenth Street and Broadway for a second rally.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Alice Walker, author of the book “The Color Purple,” which Steven Spielberg made into a film in 1985, is scheduled to speak at the second rally. Her speech is scheduled for 2 p.m., according to co-organizer Jeff Mackler.

The event is expected to wind up around 3 p.m., according to organizers.

Demonstrators protested in several cities Saturday, including in San Francisco outside the homes of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Protests are also planned Sunday in New York City, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered U.S. forces to launch missile strikes in Syria for its alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in the country.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said no additional U.S. attacks were planned.

