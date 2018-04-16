SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck in the hills east of San Jose Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reports that the earthquake struck at 9:40 a.m. about five miles east of Alum Rock, at a depth of five miles.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

