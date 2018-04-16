REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A former pastor was sentenced to eight years in prison for

molesting three victims between September 2011 and May 2015, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

Victor Tax-Gomez, 50, also known as Ever Oliveros-Cano, was a pastor for Senor Justicia Nuestra Church in Menlo Park, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

When the victims were 13, 15 and 17, Tax-Gomez committed the crimes while claiming to be praying with or cleansing the victims at the church, prosecutors said. Two of the victims were sisters and a third was a friend.

Two years later, one of the victims told a therapist that the crime had happened and the therapist reported it to Menlo Park police.

Tax-Gomez was arrested on June 1, 2017.

Two victims presented a victim’s impact statement during the sentencing hearing on Friday.

Judge Donald Ayoub denied probation and sentenced Tax-Gomez to eight years in prison, lifetime registration as a sex offender and ordered him to have no contact with the victims.

