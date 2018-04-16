LIGGETT (CBS SF) — The bodies of a missing Southern California man and his young daughter have been discovered still strapped inside the SUV which careened into and sank into the Eel River during an intense rainstorm, authorities said Monday.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department said the search crews followed a strong smell of gasoline in the river on Sunday and located the submerged SUV approximately 4-6 feet beneath the water about 1/2 mile from the crash site.

“Search divers entered the water and were able to feel what they believed to be a person inside of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release. “Visibility was extremely poor and divers noted the vehicle was encased in a large amount of sediment from the river current.”

Several hours later, the divers made a gruesome discovery — inside the SUV were the bodies of Sandeep Thottapilly and his daughter Saachi. The body of Sandeep’s wife, Soumya, was recovered on Friday. The couple’s 12-year-old son, Siddhant, remains missing.

The family from Santa Clarita have not been heard from since April 6th when they were in Klamath-Redwood National Park area in Northern California. CHP Garberville Commander Randy England said the family checked out of a Holiday Inn at 10 a.m.

The Thottapillys had been on a spring break road trip, traveling home on Highway 101 from Portland to Santa Clarita during a driving rainstorm. They were reported missing when they failed to arrive at a relative’s home in San Jose for a Friday stopover.

The California Highway Patrol said that witnesses have told them they saw a SUV matching the description of the one owned by the Thottapilly family rolled through a highway pullout, slam into trees as it went down a 150-foot embankment and crash into the swift-moving waters of the Eel River.

“It (the SUV) did not come to a complete stop (as it got to the end of the pullout),” England told reporters. “It was cloudy and pouring rain. We had quite the storm going on.”

The sheriff’s office said last week that along with various personal items found along the river that were consistent with a family traveling on vacation, there were several items positively identified by relatives as belonging to the Thottapilly family.

The items had turned up over the course of searches of the South Fork of the Eel River.

Water levels at the time the accident were too high and conditions too unsafe for a thorough search. This week, water levels have subsided enough to allow for a more concentrated search, the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the insertion of Swift Water Rescue Teams to conduct a bank search, there was some limited “probing,” a technique using a long pole being probed underwater to see if the vehicle or anything metallic could be located.

The teams accessed the river in inflatable boats and using smaller floatation devices. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office also aided in the search with the use of their jet boat with side scan sonar system.