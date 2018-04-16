Dassault Falcon 2000, Rocky Mountain Airport, Denver, Colorado (Greg Goebel/Wikimedia Commons)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A ClipperJet landed at Mineta San Jose International Airport after being hit by lightning this morning, an airport spokeswoman confirmed.

The pilot of the Falcon 2000 first reported a possible lightning strike at 9:30 a.m. when the plane was 5 miles west of the airport en route to San Jose. After landing, the pilot confirmed that the plane had been struck.

There were eight passengers on board and no injuries were reported, according to airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes.

Barnes said emergency responders were not called to the scene and the jet taxied to a private parking facility on the west side of the airport.

She said the incident occurred in Federal Aviation Administration airspace and airport operations were not affected.

