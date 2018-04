Black Renaissance tours a groundbreaking exhibition called ‘Revelations’ at the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco. This collection celebrates art from the African Diaspora, slavery, Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement, not as folk art, but fine art.

Curator Tim Burgard says the fact that these works are considered ‘art’ and not ‘folk art’ signals a significant change to the canon, and the way museums see art created by African Americans.