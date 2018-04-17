MARYLAND (CBS SF) — Longtime newscaster Carl Kasell , the beloved ‘voicemail,’ judge and scorekeeper of NPR’s ‘Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me’ has died. He was 84.

Kasell was grappling with Alzheimer’s disease and died from complications in Potomac, Maryland on Thursday.

He joined NPR in 1975 and hosted Morning Edition before joining the weekly current events game show, Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me. He retired in 2014.

Listeners who won on the show were offered a “prize” of having Kasell record the outgoing message on their answering machines. According to NPR, he recorded more than 2,000 messages.