EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot his victim in the head in Emeryville in February.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the vicinity of 59th and Horton streets.

A witness told investigators that he was walking toward the Amtrak station with the victim when a man brandished a handgun at them before firing one shot into the victim’s head.

The 26-year-old man was found unconscious and was transported to a hospital where he was still in critical condition a week later. An update on his condition was not immediately available today.

Police have released a video clip, apparently depicting the suspect as he fled the scene.

They described him as a dark-skinned man, roughly 18 to 25 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact investigators at (510) 596-3700.

