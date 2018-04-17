SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a hit-and-run collision in the Tenderloin that sent a plainclothes officer to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said that at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, the officer was hit by a vehicle while crossing Eddy Street at Larkin.

According to SFPD Sgt. Michael Andraychak, the officer was in the crosswalk when a Mercedes SUV traveling north on Larkin and turning onto Eddy in a westbound direction struck the officer and fled the scene.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injury to his arm, according to the SFPD.

SFPD Lt. Bill Escobar said police detained a person they believed to be the suspect on 26th Avenue, but it was still unclear whether it is the suspect because of a discrepancy on the vehicle description.

Escobar said the severity of the hit-and-run charges will depend on whether the suspect intentionally hit the officer.

Any witnesses who have information on the incident are asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-5555 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.