SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for the suspect in a horrific case of felony animal abuse over the weekend that was captured in a disturbing surveillance video.

Police said the man in the video was arguing with a woman inside a store on Turk Street Saturday morning. During the argument, he is seen grabbing the woman’s Cocker Spaniel puppy and slamming the small dog to the floor.

The dog — named Prince — did not survive the impact.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old San Francisco resident Delos Gallon.

He is wanted on domestic violence, kidnapping, and felony animal cruelty charges.

Police say he has a prior arrest for a firearms violation and should be considered armed and dangerous.