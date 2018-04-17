Filed Under:Internal Revenue Service; online, IRS, Taxes

(CNN Money) — It’s tax day — and the IRS is experiencing technical difficulties.

The service that taxpayers use to file online is partly down, according to Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter.

“On my way over here this morning, I was told that a number of IRS systems are unavailable at the moment,” Kautter said at a Congressional hearing Tuesday morning. “We are working to resolve this issue and taxpayers should continue to file their returns as they normally would.”

In a statement, the IRS confirmed that the problem is ongoing.

Tuesday is the last day for taxpayers to file their tax returns. It’s also the final day to pay any additional money they owe to Uncle Sam for 2017.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch