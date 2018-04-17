WASHINGTON (CBS / AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing the California governor for rejecting proposed border duties for the National Guard.

The Trump administration said Monday that Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown rejected terms of the guard’s initial deployment to the Mexican border; a state official said nothing was decided.

Trump wants thousands of guard troops to help with immigration enforcement until his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall is built.

The Republican president claimed Tuesday that crime in California will worsen because of Brown’s actions.

Trump tweeted: “Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started!”

The president’s comments come as Brown spoke at the National Press Club in Washington, reiterating that National Guard troops would go after drugs, guns and gangs, but not immigrants.

Brown said the exact number of extra National Guard troops to be deployed is still being determined, but said about 50 are already stationed at the border to help control drugs and criminal activity.

“He’s trying to stop drug smuggling, human trafficking, and guns going to Mexico to the cartels. That sounds to me like fighting crime. Trying to catch some desperate mothers and children or unaccompanied minors coming from Central America. That sounds like something else,” the governor said.

Brown went on to say that he believes an understanding can be reached. “There’s enough problems at the border and the interface between our countries that California will have plenty to do and we’re willing to do it,” he said.

