SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Free “tipsy tow” services will be available Friday during California’s first 4/20 cannabis celebration with legalized recreational marijuana, according to AAA.

Services will be available from 4:20 p.m. Friday to 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Tow trucks will provide a free ride home and a vehicle tow up to 10 miles. A standard towing rate will apply to any longer distance.

AAA officials said people do not have to be AAA members to use the service and anyone can call (800) AAA-HELP and say they need a “tipsy tow.”

Tipsy tow services have always been available on days like New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day since the 1990s, but AAA officials said this is the first marijuana-related campaign since dispensaries in California began selling recreational marijuana on Jan. 1.

The non-profit AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that fatal crashes involving drivers who had recently used marijuana doubled in Washington after the state legalized the drug.

