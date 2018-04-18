WOODSIDE (KPIX 5) — A Hollywood power couple is looking to sell their multi-million dollar mansion in Woodside.

Even the street name is appealing: 100 Why Worry Lane. The home is located about 30 minutes south of San Francisco.

How did Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, famed television producer and screenwriter David E. Kelley, live whenever she was staying in the Bay Area?

Judging from the home that went on the market last month, not too shabby.

The house is at the end of a private road just off Highway 84. The 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath, 6,400 square-foot mansion sits on nearly nine acres.

Because it has an octagonal-shaped historic barn with 10 stalls, it’s actually dubbed an “equestrian estate.” Variety magazine describes the style as “semi-Tuscan Villa,” that is elegant but casual and decidedly traditional.

There’s a pool, spa, gym and tennis court, but the property also features a separate 3,100 square-foot guest house.

Pfeiffer and Kelley bought the property in the mid-2000s for $20 million.

According to celebrity real estate blogs, now that their kids are grown and moved out, Pfeiffer and Kelley are empty nesters and looking to downsize.

San Mateo County records show the property tax alone last year was $266,000.

The property has been on the market for 34 days, it doesn’t look like there have been a lot of offers made on it. It is currently listed with a price of $29.5 million.