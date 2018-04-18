Filed Under:Crime, Hit and run, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old San Francisco woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run accident that left a police officer with non life-threatening injuries, authorities announced Wednesday.

San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said Marisa Androvich was arrested Tuesday afternoon after officers stopped a blue Mercedes near 26th Avenue and California St. that matched the description of vehicle that fled after striking the officer.

Androvich has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of felony hit and run. She remains in custody on $53,100 bail.

Investigators said a plain clothes SFPD officer was struck by a vehicle while crossing Eddy Street at Larkin Street at around 3 p.m. The officer was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, treated and released Tuesday night.

Any witnesses to the hit-and-run who have not contacted the police are asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-5555 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

