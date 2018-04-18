FREMONT (CBS SF) – The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health has reportedly launched an investigation into Tesla following a recent report about worker safety at the factory in Fremont.

According to Bloomberg News, the investigation follows an 4,000-word report by the Center for Investigative Reporting accusing the automaker of undercounting worker injuries.

Department of Industrial Relations spokesperson Erika Monterroza told Bloomberg that the agency “takes seriously reports of workplace hazards and allegations of employers’ underreporting recordable work-related injuries and illnesses.”

In its report, the center cited several examples of factory workers who had their injuries listed as “personal medical” cases unrelated to work and not put into official injury reports.

Former members of the company’s environment, health and safety team also came forward in the report, claiming that some safety concerns were shot down due to the preferences of CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla vigorously disputed the report in a blog post, saying, “In our view, what they portray as investigative journalism is in fact an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla.”

The automaker has been facing increased pressure as it struggles to meet demand for its Model 3 electric sedan. Last week on CBS This Morning, Musk admitted he was “stressed” and has resorted to sleeping at the factory at times as the company tries to solve production delays.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced they suspended production of the Model 3 to work out kinks on the assembly line, the second time in two months.

In an email to employees on Tuesday, the company pledged to begin around-the-clock production of the Model 3, promising to manufacture 6,000 of the cars a week by the end of June.