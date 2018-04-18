Filed Under:Car crash, Caught On Camera, Gas Explosion
A police officer is blown back by an explosion at a house after a car crashed into it, severing a gas line. (Hurst, Texas Police Dept.)

HURST, Texas (CBS SF) — Five people were hurt when a car crashed into a house near Fort Worth, Texas, triggering a gas explosion that was caught on camera.

Police released dash cam video of the explosion from April 7 in Hurst, Texas.

In the video, a police officer is seen walking up to the house shortly after the crash. When he approaches the entrance, an explosion from a severed gas line sends him backwards.

The driver of the car was arrested, two police officers had minor injuries and three people inside the home – a husband, wife and son – suffered injuries including serious burns. KXAN TV reported the woman was in critical condition.

Police said the driver lost control because his brakes weren’t working. He was not hurt, but was arrested on a charge of not having a driver’s license.

