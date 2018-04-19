Filed Under:Disneyland, Future Farmers of America, Sacramento, Stolen Tickets

GALT, Sacramento County (AP) — Authorities say thieves made off with 8,000 Disneyland tickets when they stole a box trailer from a youth agricultural education organization.

The California Highway Patrol says the trailer is owned by Future Farmers of America and was stolen Wednesday from the group’s office in the city of Galt, south of Sacramento.

Officials say security footage shows a dark pickup truck backing up to the trailer and driving it away.

A Future Farmers of America trailer containing 8,000 Disneyland tickets was stolen on April 18, 2018. (California FFA/Facebook)

A Future Farmers of America trailer containing 8,000 Disneyland tickets was stolen on April 18, 2018. (California FFA/Facebook)

The trailer was also loaded with audio and visual equipment for use at the group’s upcoming annual leadership conference in Anaheim that starts Sunday.

The highway patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the trailer and warning people to be cautious when purchasing Disneyland tickets from unknown sources.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch