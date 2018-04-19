A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train pulls away from the Rockridge station on August 2, 2013 in Oakland, California. San Francisco Bay Area commuters are bracing for the possibility of a BART strike as a 30-day contract extension is set to expire on August 4 at midnight. Unions representing BART workers announced a 72-hour notice of intent to strike yesterday as BART management and union officials continue to negotiate a new contract. An estimated 400,000 people ride BART each day. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART officials reported an unattended death at the Rockridge station in Oakland Thursday afternoon.

BART dispatch received a call requesting a welfare check for an individual at the station around noon, according to spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

When BART personnel arrived, the individual as non-responsive. The death is thought to be an unattended death, with no signs of trauma or foul play.

Trost said the individual appears to have died of natural causes and is a known transient in the area. The person’s name was not immediately released.

