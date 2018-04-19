By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over the course of a decade in existence, Richmond, VA-based quintet Windhand has established a reputation as leading light on the modern doom-metal scene. Mixing monolithic riffs from guitarists Garrett Morris and Asechiah Bogdan that recalled stoner-rock icons Sleep and Acid King, Lysol-era Melvins and Black Sabbath with the soaring, melodic vocals of singer Dorthia Cottrell, Windhand earned immediate acclaim after the 2012 self-release of their debut album.

That effort would help the band score a deal with Relapse Records. A split release with fellow Richmond drone merchants Cough brought more accolades, leading up to 2013’s breakout album Soma. Hailed by the underground metal blogs and mainstream outlets like Rolling Stone, NPR and Spin as one of the year’s best metal albums, the recording paired the sprawling drone avalanches of “Boleskine” and “Cassock” with Cottrell’s stunning acoustic lament “Evergreen” to striking effect.

Soma landed Windhand on several high-profile tours with High on Fire and Dead Meadow as well as spots on numerous festival bills including Roadburn, SXSW, Day of the Shred and Maryland Deathfest. In 2015, the band traveled to Seattle to record its next album with famed producer Jack Endino, the man who helped track some of the most influential Sub Pop records of the ’90s by the likes of Nirvana, Mudhoney and Soundgarden as well as more modern metal efforts by High on Fire.

The resulting effort, Grief’s Infernal Flower, found Windhand delivering some of it’s most tuneful, potent songs yet over the course of the sprawling 70+ minute psychedelic doom epic that was showered with accolades by the music press. The group would take a break after an extensive and well-attended tour to promote Grief’s Infernal Flower (though Cottrell also managed to put out her country-tinged, self-titled acoustic debut in 2015), with guitarist Bogdan departing to leave Windhand as a quartet. They returned to action earlier this year with a new split album with fellow Virginians and occult rockers Satan’s Satyrs that ramped up the hypnotic psychedelic elements to the band’s sound.

In addition to reuniting with Endino in Seattle to record their forthcoming fourth album Eternal Return slated for release this fall. For the group’s current tour to promote the split album, Windhand returns to San Francisco to headline the Great American Music Hall Sunday night. The group is joined by thunderous Philadelphia-based heavy prog/psych crew Ruby the Hatchet, who released their latest effort Planetary Space Child on Tee Pee Records late last summer.

Windhand with Ruby the Hatchet

Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. $16-$18

Great American Music Hall