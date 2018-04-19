PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma on Thursday are searching for a man who has failed to register with the department as a sex offender.

Police on Wednesday tried to locate 45-year-old Thomas Steger, a transient, at a business at 921 Lakeville St. in the Gateway Plaza Shopping Center, police Lt. Ron Klein said.

Steger has six outstanding warrants in Sonoma County for failing to register as a sex offender, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of narcotics and being under the influence of a controlled substance, Klein said.

A person at the shopping center told police Steger might be hiding in a crawl space above the ceiling. Police and a K-9 searched the roof and the area where Steger had been seen before but were unable to find him, according to Klein.

Police have released a photo of Stegar and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Stegar generally is seen riding a bicycle, police said.

Klein did not know if Stegar has access to a vehicle.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.

