SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Two people were stabbed with scissors while walking along the sidewalk in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood Wednesday.

The stabbings happened along the 600 block of Lombard St. around 2:30 p.m., police said.

San Francisco Police Lt. Jennifer Jackson said the two victims, a 62-year old woman and a 25-year old man, were walking separately down the sidewalk a woman attacked them. The victims did not know each other nor the woman who stabbed them, Jackson said.

“The suspect, without saying anything and without any warning, attacked them both as she walked by,” said Jackson. No words were exchanged.

The woman said she felt like she got punched and then realized she had a puncture wound to her arm, said Jackson. Both she and the male victim were not seriously injured.

The suspect walked away and was quickly arrested by police.

Police said the suspect is a woman in her 40s, but they were not releasing her name. She was jailed on two counts of aggravated assault.