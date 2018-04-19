(CNN) — Beychella continues this coming weekend, but if you don’t have a ticket, you’re out of luck.

After a history-making set at Coachella last weekend, Beyoncé will once again take the stage this Saturday, but unlike last weekend, this performance will not be livestreamed, a spokesperson for YouTube confirmed to CNN.

In fact, none of this weekend’s performances will.

YouTube has exclusively streamed the first weekend of Coachella since 2011.

The YouTube spokesperson noted that select VOD clips from the first weekend of Coachella will be available for a 60 day window. Beyoncé’s is not among them as the “performance is not cleared for VOD.”

During her headlining performance at Coachella, Beyoncé rolled out all her hits, including “Crazy in Love” and several songs from “Lemonade.” The performance also featured a Destiny’s Child reunion, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams coming on stage for songs like “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

There are hints that Beyoncé will change things up for the second weekend of Coachella.

Vulture noted that an image shared through the singer’s website points to possible performances of “Upgrade U,” “End of Time,” and “Bills Bills Bills.”