LOS ANGELES (AP) — An audit concludes California is doing a poor job of sheltering the nation’s largest homeless population and should fund staffing of a council created to deal with the problem at a statewide level.

The California state auditor’s report released Thursday says the state has about 134,000 homeless people, about 24 percent of the nation’s total homeless population.

The auditor says a 2016 law that created the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council was a good start in addressing the need for a single entity to oversee an efficient system of addressing the problem, but it has no permanent staff.

The auditor recommends the Legislature enact legislation to provide the council funds to hire staff and then require the council to develop and implement a statewide strategic plan by next April.

