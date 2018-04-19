Glen Cove Elementary School in Vallejo. (Google Street View)

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo elementary school teacher was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of attempting to contact a minor for sex and sending harmful matter to a minor, Contra Costa County prosecutors said.

Andrew Lund, 36, a fourth-grade teacher at the K-5 Glen Cove Elementary School at 501 Glen Cove Parkway, was arrested at his Vallejo home by Vallejo police and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s Silicon Valley Chapter, Scott Alonso, spokesman for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, said.

Charges against Lund are expected to be filed Friday morning in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

Lund allegedly communicated this month over the internet with an undercover investigator with the ICAC Task Force who was posing as a girl, Alonso said.

County prosecutors are asking anyone in Vallejo who might also be a victim to contact the district attorney’s office.

