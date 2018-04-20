BERKELEY (AP) — A high school teacher who brought a decommissioned bazooka into a Berkeley classroom has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Berkeley High School history teacher Alex Angell was placed on leave on April 11 after a video was posted on social media showing him holding the bazooka over his shoulder while explaining how it was used.

Students tell Berkeleyside, which first reported about the incident, that Angell has other historical articles in his classroom, including a WWII backpack and a medieval shield.

Angell could not be reached for comment.

Charles Burress, a spokesman for Berkeley Unified School District, says he can’t comment on the pending investigation of the incident because it is a personnel matter.

