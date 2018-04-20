Filed Under:Santa Rosa
A Coors beer delivery truck which was stolen Thursday; police arrest the suspect. (Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A man in patriotic garb who made off with a beer delivery semi truck in Sonoma County was apprehended by police within minutes Thursday, police said.

The Coors beer delivery truck was stolen from MD Liquor store in the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road at 11:51, according to Santa Rosa police.

The delivery driver was inside the store at that time when a customer came in and told him that a transient male wearing American flag shorts jumped into his beer truck and drove off, police said.

The beer truck, which was equipped with a GPS, was found within minutes on the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue, police said. Several citizens also reported a male wearing nothing but the red, white and blue shorts running across U.S. Highway 101 in the area.

beertruck2 Santa Rosa Beer Truck Theft Short Lived

A man identified as Matt Lane Hermsmeyer sits in a squad car after being arrested. (Santa Rosa Police Dept.)

After 45 minues, the suspect – identified as 46-year-old Matt Lane Hermsmeyer – was found with the help of sheriff’s deputies and a K9 unit as he hid in the bushes and arrested, police said.

Hermsmeyer, who has a previous auto theft conviction, was booked into Sonoma County jail and faces stolen vehicle charges, along with resisting arrest and probation violations.

