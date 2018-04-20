FREMONT (CBS SF) – As Tesla faces questions over safety at the Fremont factory, state officials are investigating an incident where a subcontractor suffered a broken jaw.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health launched an investigation on April 12 into the incident.

Cal/OSHA spokesperson Erika Monterroza said the 30-year-old worker was hospitalized when he was struck by a skid carrier, suffering a broken jaw and a laceration to his face.

The maker of electric cars told Bloomberg that they are cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier this week, Cal/OSHA announced a separate investigation into Tesla over the reporting of worker injuries at the factory.

A report by the Center for Investigative Reporting accused Tesla of undercounting worker injuries on official injury reports, by listing injuries in several cases as “personal medical” cases unrelated to work.

Tesla has come out strongly against the report, claiming it was “an ideologically motivated attack” and that the center was working with supporters of a plan to unionize the plant.

The automaker is facing increased scrutiny on other fronts, including production delays on the mass market Model 3 sedan, and a deadly crash involving a Model X SUV on Autopilot in Mountain View last month.