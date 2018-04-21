VALLEJO (CBS SF) — One pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a vehicle struck them Friday night in Vallejo.

An officer with the Vallejo Police Department was on routine patrol Friday night when the officer located a man in the roadway on Sonoma Boulevard, south of Lewis Brown Road.

Police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious. Emergency crews responded but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said the vehicle also struck a second pedestrian, a 30-year-old Vallejo man.

The second victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening and he was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old Vallejo resident, was located near the scene.

Police said it appears the pedestrians were crossing Sonoma Boulevard outside of the crosswalk and intersection when a 2008 Ford Focus struck them.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision. Police said it does not appear the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Speed did not appear to play a factor in the collision.

Police are working to identify the victim killed in the collision.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed