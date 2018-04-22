SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Police in San Pablo arrested an armed robbery suspect on Saturday after he was seen in the same outfit he wore while allegedly committing the crime, police said.



According to police, the man had just committed an armed robbery at an undisclosed store, where he allegedly took merchandise and pointed a gun at a store employee who confronted him.



When police arrived at the store, they viewed surveillance tape and recognized the suspect from prior contacts. Police did not identify the suspect.



He was captured “minutes” later, police said. He was allegedly in possession of a pellet gun and drugs, according to police.

