SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The California gubernatorial race is suddenly getting personal.

New ads are hitting the airwaves and some are targeting front-runner Gavin Newsom.

The race to replace Governor Jerry Brown is kicking into high gear with both candidates and their allies singing praises and slinging mud for the June primary.

Former San Francisco Mayor and California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown said, “For the next five weeks. I think you are going to get some of everything.”

Frontrunner Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, selling his record as mayor of San Francisco.

But charter school advocates, like Netflix founder Reed Hastings who don’t agree with Newsom’s ties to the California Teachers Association, have hit the airwaves with a mega-million campaign promoting Newsom’s main democratic rival: former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

“They’re talking $20 million to be spent on Villaraigosa between now and the 5th of June, that’s awesome,” said Willie Brown.

And while Treasurer John Chiang is putting a friendly face forward on his Internet ads, Chiang’s supporters in the Asian community are slamming Newsom with an Internet ad on scandals that haunted Newsom for years when he was mayor.

An ad slamming Newsom says: “Gavin Newsom had an inappropriate affair with his employee” referring to his affair with his top adviser’s wife, Ruby Turk.

The ad goes on saying: “Did you know about the 19-year-old Gavin dated while he was mayor?”

In 2007, Newsom admitted that he had a problem.

“Everything you heard and read is true,” Newsom said in 2007.

Newsom sought help for his problem drinking, but his return to social drinking has raised questions.

Recently, Newsom told The Sacramento Bee, “I stopped because I thought it was a good thing to stop. And I stopped and I’ve had wine for nine years, eight years since…” When asked, Newsom said it was not a problem for him.

Willie Brown said, “It’s too late with that kind of stuff to make a difference.”

But the slam ads could make a difference.

In California, vote by mail begins in May.