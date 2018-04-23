Filed Under:Aleksandr Kogan, App, Breach, Cambridge Analytica, Data, Facebook

MENLO PARK (AP) — The academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse scandal is apologizing for his actions, but also says he thought he did nothing wrong at the time.

Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan made his comments to CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Facebook has been embroiled in scandal since revelations that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica misused personal information from as many as 87 million Facebook accounts. Cambridge Analytica received the data from a Facebook personality quiz Kogan created. That app collected data on both users and their Facebook friends.

Kogan is due to testify before a U.K. parliamentary committee on Tuesday. The committee is investigating Cambridge Analytica’s role in elections globally as well as the U.K.’s Brexit vote in 2016.

