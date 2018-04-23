Filed Under:Evacuations, Gas leak, Polk Gulch, Polk St., San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood this morning, fire officials said.

PG&E received reports of the gas leak at about 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Polk Street at Post Street. Workers stopped the natural gas flow at 10:48 a.m. and are currently making necessary repairs.

capture14 Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations In San Francisco; 14 Treated

Scene of a gas leak on the 1000 block of Polk St. in San Francisco, April 23, 2018. (CBS)

The gas leak began when a third-party contractor hit a 2-inch gas main, according to PG&E.

San Francisco fire officials said at 12:05 p.m. that 14 people were taken to the hospital for issues that were not life-threatening and two other people were released after being treated on the scene.

San Francisco Municipal Railway buses and traffic are being rerouted around the area via Van Ness Avenue and Hyde Street.

Fire department officials said shortly after noon that they plan by about 1 p.m. to “re-occupy” buildings in the area that were evacuated.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

