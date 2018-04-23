SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen people were taken to the hospital after a gas leak in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood this morning, fire officials said.

PG&E received reports of the gas leak at about 10:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of Polk Street at Post Street. Workers stopped the natural gas flow at 10:48 a.m. and are currently making necessary repairs.

The gas leak began when a third-party contractor hit a 2-inch gas main, according to PG&E.

San Francisco fire officials said at 12:05 p.m. that 14 people were taken to the hospital for issues that were not life-threatening and two other people were released after being treated on the scene.

San Francisco Municipal Railway buses and traffic are being rerouted around the area via Van Ness Avenue and Hyde Street.

Fire department officials said shortly after noon that they plan by about 1 p.m. to “re-occupy” buildings in the area that were evacuated.

