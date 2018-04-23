HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Former president George W. Bush, left, wheels his father, former president George H.W. Bush into the church for the funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at the age of 92. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with an infection, just after attending the funeral of his wife Barbara.

Jim McGrath says on Twitter that the 93-year-old Bush is “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.” He says he was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after an infection spread to his blood.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday in a ceremony attended by her husband and former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and their spouses, along with current first lady Melania Trump.

