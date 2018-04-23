PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Police in Petaluma on Sunday afternoon arrested a woman on suspicion of committing a second DUI and child endangerment offense, according to authorities.

Police were informed around 4:50 p.m. of a green Subaru with a child in the back seat swerving into oncoming lanes of Lakeville Highway as it entered city limits, Cpl. Ryan Suhrke said.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, Collette Burum, 30, at her home in the 1700 block of Putnam Way in Petaluma. Burum appeared intoxicated and she admitted driving with her 6-year-old child in the car, Suhrke said.

Burum’s blood-alcohol content was four times the legal limit and she was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment. She is on probation for a prior DUI and child endangerment case and she was booked into Sonoma County Jail under $75,000 bail.

Burum is scheduled to be in Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.