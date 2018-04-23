RODEO (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area homeowner who recently caught a couple of thieves red-handed trying to break into her house was able to use her home security system to scare them off from 19 miles away.

Using her Ring security system, Rodeo homeowner Melissa was able to see the two men trying to break into her home in broad daylight on her cell phone.

Ring home security uses what it calls a Video Doorbell and cameras so users can remotely see who is at their front door, or in this case, who is trying to break in their front door.

She was at work in Oakland when the attempted break in occurred.

“I was really angry and I was really scared,” said Melissa, who didn’t want to use her last name or show her face on camera for her own personal safety.

“I saw the first guy getting inside house and other one about to follow,” Melissa explained.

Melissa activated the Ring two-way audio system to speak to the intruders.

“I said, What are you doing?! What are you doing?!” she remembered.

She also set off the system alarm.

Melissa’s husband told KPIX 5 this isn’t the first time they’ve been burglarized.

“That was the old door burglars broke in our house [through] in November,” he said, pointing at the old door damaged in the previous break-in.

This time, they were able to scare off the intruders before the thieves were able to take anything.

Melissa and her husband aren’t sure what the thieves were after, but they are glad officers are on the case.

Rodeo police have identified the two suspects in the video, but have yet to make any arrests.