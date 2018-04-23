Filed Under:Everitt Aaron Jameson, Pier 39, San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A man who allegedly planned a Christmas Day bombing and shooting attack at San Francisco’s Pier 39 will plead guilty in a federal case.

Court records show Everitt Aaron Jameson will enter a plea on June 4 in federal court in Fresno.

It’s unclear what he’ll plead to because details of the plea agreement haven’t been made public.

Read also:

Prosecutors say Jameson, who’s from Modesto, told undercover federal agents that he planned to use pipe bombs to channel victims into part of the popular tourist destination so he could shoot them.

He pleaded not guilty in January to distributing bomb-making information and attempting to aid a terrorist organization.

Jameson’s federal defenders didn’t immediately return telephone and email messages. Defense attorney Charles Lee previously said investigators found no bomb-making materials.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch