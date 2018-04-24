SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Bruno man who alleged targeted visitors to San Francisco has been charged with 20 counts related to an auto burglary spree between 2016 and 2017, San Francisco prosecutors said.

Deshawn Patton, 21, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on $625,000 bail.

He was charged with nine misdemeanors, including two counts of receiving stolen property, one count of possession of a burglary tool, one count of unauthorized use of radio communication, three counts of resisting police officers, one count of theft and one count of hit-and-run causing property damage.

The alleged crimes happened between April 12, 2016 and May 18, 2017, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said six of eight victims were from out of town and six of the eight victim vehicles were rental cars. The victims were visiting

San Francisco from Los Angeles, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Rhode Island, China and Germany.

Police said officers attempted to arrest Patton on four separate occasions but he fled each time by ramming a police car, ramming a victim’s vehicle that he had burglarized or running away.

“We’re working closely with the Police Department to identify and disrupt the most prolific auto burglary rings,” District Attorney George

Gascon said.

