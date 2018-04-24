SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A robbery suspect drowned Monday evening when he attempted to elude police by diving into a San Rafael canal, authorities said Tuesday.

According to San Rafael police, officers responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 300 block of Pt. San Pedro Rd. at 6:42 p.m. Monday. Two officers went to the residence and found an adult male suspect in the driveway who ignored commands to surrender and fled to the rear of the home.

The officers gave chase as the suspect jumped into the canal which borders the back of the residence in an attempt to avoid capture. He began to struggle in the water.

Police began throwing flotation items to the suspect in an attempt to rescue him. Eventually, an officer jumped into the water and swam towards the suspect as he went under. The officer swam to the area the suspect was last seen but was unable to find him.

San Rafael Fire Department with the Southern Marin Fire Department Dive Team responded and recovered the suspect who was declared deceased.

San Rafael Police requested the Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation of the critical incident.