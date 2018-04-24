Filed Under:Burglary, Crime, Drowning, San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A robbery suspect drowned Monday evening when he attempted to elude police by diving into a San Rafael canal, authorities said Tuesday.

According to San Rafael police, officers responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 300 block of Pt. San Pedro Rd. at 6:42 p.m. Monday. Two officers went to the residence and found an adult male suspect in the driveway who ignored commands to surrender and fled to the rear of the home.

The officers gave chase as the suspect jumped into the canal which borders the back of the residence in an attempt to avoid capture. He began to struggle in the water.

Police began throwing flotation items to the suspect in an attempt to rescue him. Eventually, an officer jumped into the water and swam towards the suspect as he went under. The officer swam to the area the suspect was last seen but was unable to find him.

San Rafael Fire Department with the Southern Marin Fire Department Dive Team responded and recovered the suspect who was declared deceased.

San Rafael Police requested the Sheriff’s Office to conduct the investigation of the critical incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch