OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Former Oakland Athletics owner Ken Hofmann died at the age of 95 on Sunday night, team officials announced Monday.

The team said in a statement that it is “deeply saddened” by Hofmann’s death and “he will be remembered for his commitment to our community and his passion for the A’s.”

A’s President Dave Kaval said, “His contributions to our organization are still felt today. We extend our condolences to the Hofmann family and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

A native of Oakland, Hofmann bought the Athletics franchise with partner Steve Schott on Nov. 1, 1995, and ran the franchise through the 2005 season.

The team said that under Hofmann’s ownership, the A’s won three American League West Division titles in 2000, 2002 and 2003 and made the playoffs four years in a row from 2000 through 2003.

During that four-year postseason stretch, the A’s won 392 games, an average of 98 wins per season, which was the second-best record in Major League Baseball in that period, according to the team.

In Hofmann’s 10 seasons with the club, Oakland won the third-most games in the American League and the seventh-most games in all of Major League Baseball.

Hofmann is survived by his wife, Jean, and their two daughters.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.