Filed Under:Crime, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa Police, Vandalism

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody early Tuesday after he allegedly throw a 5-pound rock through the lobby window of the Santa Rosa police headquarters, authorities said.

According to San Rosa police, at 2:40 p.m. Monday a man approached their headquarters and threw a 5-lb rock through one of the front windows of the lobby.

The suspect — later identified as 38-year-old Clarence Williamson III — then fled eastbound down Sonoma Ave as he was being pursued by officers. He was confronted near Doyle Park Drive where he physically threatened the pursuing officers.

Williamson was told several times to surrender, but refused and was tasered. He was taken into custody without further incident.

He was being held Tuesday in Sonoma County Jail pn felony vandalism, threatening a peace officer and resisting arrest charges.

No one was injured either at the police station or during the pursuit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600. Media inquiries should be directed to Sergeant Jeneane. Kucker.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch