SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A suspect was in custody early Tuesday after he allegedly throw a 5-pound rock through the lobby window of the Santa Rosa police headquarters, authorities said.

According to San Rosa police, at 2:40 p.m. Monday a man approached their headquarters and threw a 5-lb rock through one of the front windows of the lobby.

The suspect — later identified as 38-year-old Clarence Williamson III — then fled eastbound down Sonoma Ave as he was being pursued by officers. He was confronted near Doyle Park Drive where he physically threatened the pursuing officers.

Williamson was told several times to surrender, but refused and was tasered. He was taken into custody without further incident.

He was being held Tuesday in Sonoma County Jail pn felony vandalism, threatening a peace officer and resisting arrest charges.

No one was injured either at the police station or during the pursuit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3600. Media inquiries should be directed to Sergeant Jeneane. Kucker.